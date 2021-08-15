Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

