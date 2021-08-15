Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,504 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.43 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16.

