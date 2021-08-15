Versor Investments LP Purchases 9,400 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 181.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

