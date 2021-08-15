MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $691.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $714.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

