Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.45 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.