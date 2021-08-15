Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

