Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

