Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $201.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

