iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IEFA stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

