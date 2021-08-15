VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $103,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMW opened at $157.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

