Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

NEPH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. Nephros has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nephros in the second quarter valued at $6,358,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nephros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.