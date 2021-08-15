Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $89.78.

