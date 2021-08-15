HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $267.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of HCA opened at $242.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.17. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

