ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 22nd

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

