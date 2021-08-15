ResMed Inc. (RMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 22nd

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.67.
