Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00.

Shares of KALU opened at $127.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KALU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

