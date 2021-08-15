KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $257,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

