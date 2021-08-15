Morgan Stanley Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $13.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOCO. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of GOCO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $25,128,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $8,509,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

