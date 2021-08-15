Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,990,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -247.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.