Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 3% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.98 billion and approximately $205.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $46,025.85 or 0.99961658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00078188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013466 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,123 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

