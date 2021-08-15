Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $578.18

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $578.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSLA opened at $717.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 12-month low of $325.33 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.9% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

