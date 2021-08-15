Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Itron stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,945 shares of company stock worth $574,252 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

