Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $297,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $189,305.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $296,213.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

