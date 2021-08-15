Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of -40.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn ($1.24) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.6%.

NYSE:HP opened at $27.57 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

