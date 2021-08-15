Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

