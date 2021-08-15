Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.