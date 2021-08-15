Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

REYN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

