Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $16.98 million and $6.90 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $10.51 or 0.00022835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00867781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043763 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,621,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,997 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

