Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

