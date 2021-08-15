Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

