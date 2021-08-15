Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 594.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

