Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Embraer updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ERJ opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

