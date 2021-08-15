CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 92.15% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.29. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

