Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,135 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $163,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04.

