STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $106,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

