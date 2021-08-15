Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $134.10 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,139,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,623,107 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $134,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $14,648,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.