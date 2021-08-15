HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of HEICO worth $100,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of HEICO by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

NYSE HEI opened at $131.02 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.14.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.