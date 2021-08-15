Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Leidos were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

