Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

THRM opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.