Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases Shares of 1,250 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

