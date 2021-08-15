Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in OneMain by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

