Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 62.64 ($0.82). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 21,589 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £47.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.42.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

