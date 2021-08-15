Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 946 ($12.36). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28), with a volume of 96,457 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFC shares. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £871.65 million and a PE ratio of -170.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 916.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.