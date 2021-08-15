Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in July

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

