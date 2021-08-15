RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.50. RF Industries shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 7,624 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,694,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

