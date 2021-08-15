CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. CyberArk Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

