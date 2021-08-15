Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

