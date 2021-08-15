Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SR opened at $72.26 on Friday. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.22.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.