Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

VVOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

