Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.