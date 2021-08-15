Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Expands By 223.5%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 223.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PSET opened at $56.06 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $56.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

